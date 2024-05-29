Jennifer Lopez Brings A Robotic Sci-Fi To The Top Of Netflix Charts

Last year, Jennifer Lopez starred in so-so Netflix actioner "The Mother," in which she sniped her way through wave after wave of bad guys. Unfortunately the film marked yet another moment whereby the streaming age subsumed a former megastar into its nebulous cloud of generic "content." If "The Mother" isn't enough to convince you of such developments, just take a look at "Atlas," the latest Lopez-starring Netflix original film.

It should be said that the trailer for "Atlas" did look promising, but critics certainly aren't too impressed with this sci-fi actioner, which comes from director Brad Peyton ("San Andreas") and also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong. Lopez plays an AI-wary data analyst who quickly finds herself in a situation where she's forced to rely on a synthetic consciousness to survive a mission gone awry. In a reverse-"Blade Runner" scenario, Lopez's character, Atlas Shepherd, travels to another planet to hunt down a rogue AI/robot thing (Liu). But the mission goes sideways, forcing Shepherd to commandeer a mech run by an onboard AI named Smith.

Atlas is naturally distrustful of Smith, but by the end of the movie, there's some sort of reconciliation, raising the unpleasant question of whether this whole film was designed to endear us all to the AI-driven garbage future that director Joe Russo is so ecstatic about. That said, Liu plays a villainous AI, so maybe things are slightly more complicated than that. Either way, even charting a course for a distant planet wouldn't let the filmmakers escape that rough 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, none of this seems to have put off the most important contingent: Netflix viewers, who have mainlined this latest streaming emission directly into their collective cortex.