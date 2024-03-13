Jennifer Lopez Is Tracking A Renegade Robot In The Trailer For New Netflix Movie, Atlas

On the movie screen, Jennifer Lopez is known for being a romantic comedy queen in films like "Maid in Manhattan," "Monster-in-Law," and "Marry Me." However, on Netflix, she appears to be pursuing a wholly different crown and going after action movie and genre glory. Sure, Lopez has made her share of genre thrillers, especially early in her career: "Money Train," "Anaconda," "U Turn," and "Out of Sight," most notably. Yet it's her turn in 2023's "The Mother" that marked her debut as a fully-fledged action star and now she's following that up with a lead performance in a big-budget sci-fi shoot 'em up, if the new trailer for Netflix's "Atlas" is any indication.

As a co-producer as well as star of "Atlas," Lopez has put together a pretty promising team to bring her next Netflix-distributed action venture to life. Alongside co-stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong, the film is directed by Brad Peyton. Peyton has some genuine genre bonafides under his belt, having made several features with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (the disaster flick "San Andreas" and the giant monster beat-'em-up "Rampage" chief among them) as well as the horror flick "Incarnate," so she seems to be in solid hands when it comes to stuff blowin' up real good around her.

As the above debut teaser trailer for the film demonstrates, stuff does indeed literally blow up around Lopez as she struggles to survive while inside what seems to be some kind of mecha suit. In addition to all the fireworks, "Atlas" promises some timeliness within its premise, tackling the especially topical subject of artificial intelligence in between the bombast. It must be said that the film looks much more exciting than "Jennifer Lopez vs. ChatGPT," so hopefully it's a little deeper than that description, too.