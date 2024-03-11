Evil Stirs In A New Trailer For Horror Prequel The First Omen
1976's "The Omen" still holds a special place in the minds of most horror fans, introducing audiences to the adorable demon spawn known as Damien and subsequently rewriting genre rules for decades to come. It only took a couple of years for the original movie to get a (much less well-received) sequel, and there was even a full-fledged remake back in 2006, so it's not as if turning this property into a franchise is anything new. In a sense, maybe it was only a matter of time before even this untouchable classic ended up getting a prequel origin story of its own ... never mind the fact that the original had most of its backstory pretty much covered already. No matter — here comes the prequel "The First Omen"!
But what if we told you our hype for this prequel was increasing, and that's primarily due to the involvement of "Servant" star Nell Tiger Free along with director Arkasha Stevenson making her feature-film debut? Horror has always provided an incredible playground for filmmakers to strut their stuff, flex their muscles, and make a genuine impression, and we have our fingers crossed for a similar outcome here. Now that the dust has settled after this year's Academy Awards, 20th Century Studios is wasting no time at all getting potential moviegoers primed and ready for even more scares to come. Check out the newly-released trailer for "The First Omen" above.
The birth of evil
You know, maybe the "Halloween" franchise was onto something when it proudly proclaimed that evil never dies. Now, it looks like we're about to get an uncomfortably close look at how evil was born in the first place with "The First Omen." If you somehow didn't have an extreme aversion to the number 666, well, this newest trailer will probably remedy that.
The latest movie in the long-running "The Omen" franchise is directed by filmmaker Arkasha Stevenson (known for her work on various television shows such as "Channel Zero," "Legion," and most recently "Brand New Cherry Flavor") from a script credited to Stevenson and Tim Smith, along with Keith Thomas ("Firestarter"). In addition to Nell Tiger Free, the film stars Tawfeek Barhom ("Mary Magdalene"), Sonia Braga ("Kiss of the Spider Woman"), character actor Ralph Ineson ("The Northman"), and the great Bill Nighy. Look for "The First Omen" to scare its way into theaters on April 5, 2024.
When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.