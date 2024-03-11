Evil Stirs In A New Trailer For Horror Prequel The First Omen

1976's "The Omen" still holds a special place in the minds of most horror fans, introducing audiences to the adorable demon spawn known as Damien and subsequently rewriting genre rules for decades to come. It only took a couple of years for the original movie to get a (much less well-received) sequel, and there was even a full-fledged remake back in 2006, so it's not as if turning this property into a franchise is anything new. In a sense, maybe it was only a matter of time before even this untouchable classic ended up getting a prequel origin story of its own ... never mind the fact that the original had most of its backstory pretty much covered already. No matter — here comes the prequel "The First Omen"!

But what if we told you our hype for this prequel was increasing, and that's primarily due to the involvement of "Servant" star Nell Tiger Free along with director Arkasha Stevenson making her feature-film debut? Horror has always provided an incredible playground for filmmakers to strut their stuff, flex their muscles, and make a genuine impression, and we have our fingers crossed for a similar outcome here. Now that the dust has settled after this year's Academy Awards, 20th Century Studios is wasting no time at all getting potential moviegoers primed and ready for even more scares to come. Check out the newly-released trailer for "The First Omen" above.