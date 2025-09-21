Kathy Bates Broke A Record With Her Matlock Emmy Nomination

Not only has Bates set a new record, but "Matlock" has already been renewed for a second season that will premiere in October. If the second season is as well-received as the first, there's a decent chance Bates can break her own record in 2026.

"I love that," Bates told Variety when told about her Emmy record-breaking stat. "It's true, first of all, and it's a badge of honor. It's just the serendipity of all of it."

Bates was particularly happy about the nomination because her "Matlock" role came during a time where she thought her acting career was over. Good leading roles are harder to find for older people in Hollywood, but especially for women, which may be why Bates said she was "about ready to hang it up" before the first season of "Matlock" came along. Now she's not only proving that she's still capable of providing a riveting performance on par with her earlier roles, but that there is indeed a strong audience for TV shows centered on older women.

Perhaps her biggest point of pride is keeping up with "Matlock" production schedule. It's a network TV show with about 20 episodes each season released on a consistent yearly basis, which means that Bates' work life is arguably more demanding than a lot of what the younger actors working on streaming shows (with their mere 6-8 episode seasons) have to put up with.

"Her stamina and her ability to stand at the center of a demanding network show, it's incredible," said "Matlock" creator Jennie Snyder Urman about Bates. "We go to deep depths."