Where You've Seen The Cast Of 2024's Matlock Before

To many of our readers, especially younger ones, Jason Ritter's name and voice might be more recognizable than his face. From 2012 to 2016, the actor — who plays Olympia's husband Julian Markson — voiced the character Dipper Pines on the popular Disney Channel animated supernatural conspiracy comedy "Gravity Falls." His name may have also popped up on the radars of DC Comics fans as well, as he was recently announced as part of the cast of HBO's "Lanterns" miniseries, which was pitched as a "True Detective"-style take on the "Green Lantern" mythos, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as superheroes Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

Ritter — the son of late "Three's Company" star John Ritter — has been acting in film and television since the '90s, with earlier roles including like the crossover horror blockbuster "Freddy vs. Jason," Oliver Stone's presidential biopic "W" (as Jeb Bush), and the Nicolas Cage film "The Wicker Man." From 2010 to 2012, he led the cast of the ill-fated mystery box series "The Event." Though the series was canceled after just two seasons, its run coincided with Ritter's casting in the acclaimed NBC family drama "Parenthood." He received an Emmy nomination for playing English teacher Mark Cyr (a major love interest of Lauren Graham's Sarah Braverman and a recurring character across all six seasons). In 2016, he and Graham reunited for an episode of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" on Netflix.

He has appeared in many popular comedy series, including "Superstore," HBO's "Girls," and the cult Comedy Central shows "Drunk History" and "Another Period." He also continues to be cast in leading dramatic roles in TV shows such as "A Million Little Things" and the Netflix original superhero drama "Raising Dion." One of his most recent roles prior to joining "Matlock" was as a fictional version of himself on the Amazon Prime Video series "Gen V," a spin-off of the superhero thriller-comedy "The Boys."