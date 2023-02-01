CBS Orders Matlock Reboot Starring Kathy Bates In The Title Role

Between "Matlock" and Rian Johnson's "Poker Face" (the Peacock original being touted as a modern-day "Columbo), it sounds like case-of-the-week murder sagas are making a comeback! In fact, it looks like CBS is really doubling down on the courtroom antics; in the same breath, the network ordered a pilot for another "The Good Wife" spinoff, starring Carrie Preston. The series, "Elsbeth," will follow the "astute but unconventional attorney" after her successful career in Chicago. Making the move to the big city, she will use her "singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD."

If they really want to gear up for a blast from the past, then maybe these two attorneys will cross paths in a TV crossover event. The world needs more crossovers that don't involve tights, aliens, or infinity stones! I demand to see Kathy Bates and Carrie Preston go head to head in a rousing courtroom drama! Or at least work together to solve a really twisty crime. But first, these pilots will have to inspire two series orders.

CBS, obsessed with crime and IP, has also ordered a pilot for a show called "Watson." While inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes mysteries, the series won't actually feature the famous detective. It's not enough that HBO Max keeps advertising me a show about Batman's butler, or that they also have a "Scooby Doo" series without the titular dog— now CBS is trying to see us on Watson without Holmes. What has the world come to? The series will follow Dr. John Watson after the death of Sherlock Holmes, putting together the clues to hunt down his friend's murderer and archnemesis, Moriarty.