Hulu's Reboot Has Been Canceled At Hulu, Could End Up At Another Streamer

"Reboot," Steve Levitan's snarky meta sitcom about a TV series that gets rebooted two decades after its abrupt cancellation, has been canceled. While I'd like to believe that this is all an elaborate scheme to announce a reboot of "Reboot" and make life imitate art, this isn't a bit. Hulu has officially pulled the plug on the short-lived comedy.

During its eight-episode first season, "Reboot" told the story of "Step Right Up," an early 2000s family sitcom being rebooted by Hulu for a new generation. That clever conceit paved the way for plenty of jokes poking fun at the industry through a disgruntled writers' room, an ongoing war with the Hulu executives, and the general insanity of actors navigating the press cycle, Hollywood expectations, and the changing nature of comedy. Plus, it was all wrapped up with the comfortable bow of a workplace comedy. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show's returning cast members, Rachel Bloom as the edgy millennial writer heading up the reboot, Paul Reiser as the show's original creator, and Krista Marie Yu as a Hulu exec overseeing the reboot.

While "Reboot" won't have a future with Hulu, Variety reports that the series is being shopped to other networks — much like recently canceled titles from Netflix, Showtime, TNT, and more. This leaves us with a question: if everyone is canceling shows left and right and creators are bridging them around to streamers/networks in the hopes of being picked up, it's starting to feel less and less likely that these titles will be saved.