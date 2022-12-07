Perry Mason Season 2 Trailer: Matthew Rhys' Angsty, Brooding Lawyer Is Back For Another Angsty, Brooding Case

When you watch enough movies and shows, you start to pick up on certain little recurring trends. Chief among them has to be the instinct to create new adaptations of classic, pulpy characters ... but with a dark, brooding, and adult-only sheen layered on top. After all, how else would you know to put the "prestige" in prestige television?

Well, as eye-rolling and clichéd as this tendency may be, I'm here to admit that I'm a complete and total hypocrite, because I happily ate that up and asked for more when HBO gave the same exact treatment to the classic character of Perry Mason. Initially a 1957 legal drama on CBS, with the eponymous private investigator played by Raymond Burr and based on the books and short stories written by author Erle Stanley Gardner, creators Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald saw fit to make a new "Perry Mason" adaptation — this time, as a much moodier, grittier, and shockingly violent affair. The first season of the HBO series received generally positive reviews thanks to lead actor Matthew Rhys' incredible performance as the tortured detective-turned-lawyer, a shocking and seemingly impossible-to-solve murder mystery, and plenty of throwback noir stylistic choices that brought all the cigarette-choked atmosphere that fans of the genre could ever ask for.

Now, after an unbearably long wait in the time since the next stage of the story was officially greenlit, fans now have their first look at season 2 of the thrilling drama series. Check out the brand-new trailer below!