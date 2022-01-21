Perry Mason Season 2 Recruits Sean Astin, Paul Raci, And More

Season 1 of HBO Max's "Perry Mason" series snuck up on quite a few viewers in 2020, taking a darker and more angst-ridden direction than some may have expected while serving as a prequel and origin story for the fictional detective. The character originally appeared in author Erle Stanley Gardner's crime novels (over 80 of them!) before receiving an adaptation as a CBS legal drama in the '50s and '60s, starring Raymond Burr. The HBO series is led by Matthew Rhys, who plays sad and self-loathing like nobody else can (as anyone who's also watched him in "The Americans" can attest to), but the real secret to the show's success was its deep bench of supporting players: Shea Whigham, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, and Stephen Root among them.

HBO didn't hesitate very long before giving season 2 the official greenlight and now, with the private investigator's origin story out of the way and his fledgling detective agency established by the end of season 1, we're finally hearing more about the expanded scope awaiting us for next season. According to reports, a quartet of character actors have joined the cast of "Perry Mason," with some very familiar faces that viewers will certainly recognize. Fans will be thrilled to know that the newcomers are led by Sean Astin, famously known for his role as Samwise Gamgee in "The Lord of the Rings" but has put in solid work throughout recent years in "Stranger Things," a fun appearance on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and more. Check out all the casting details and a new description of "Perry Mason" season 2 below!