Beau Bridges Had To Create General Landry's Backstory For Stargate SG-1

This post contains spoilers for "Stargate SG-1."

In the vast, fantastical world of "Stargate SG-1," few characters are as blunt and no-nonsense as General Hank Landry (Beau Bridges). The commander of the Stargate Command (after SG-1 leader Jack O' Neill was promoted to major general at the start of season 9), Landry took over matters after the SG-1 crew had officially disbanded. The Stargate Command has always been a well-oiled machine, with military officers like George S. Hammond (Don S. Davis) doing their utmost to deal with the wayward threats of intergalactic conflict and invasion. Landry continues this tradition in seasons 9 and 10 of the show, bringing with him a sense of humor that goes hand in hand with his penchant for yelling at his officers. Apart from the usual shenanigans involving the Stargate Command, Landry's arc pushes him towards a meaningful relationship with his estranged daughter, Carolyn (Lexa Doig), who happens to be the organization's Chief Medical Officer.

Although Landry appears steadily throughout the show's final two seasons, we still do not know a whole lot about him. His interactions with O' Neill (Richard Dean Anderson) paint him as an officer worthy of respect who understands that the Stargate Command does not require micromanagement. He is snarky and condescending at times, but Landry gradually comes to realize that every member of SG-1 is integral to the space missions that come with a unique set of challenges which only they can handle. However, much of what we do know about Landry and his disposition is thanks to Beau Bridges himself. Turns out, the "Stargate SG-1" crew worked closely with Bridges to create an extensive backstory for Landry, a chunk of which the actor based on his research on real-life military generals.

In a conversation with GateWorld, Bridges spoke at length about evolving Landry "through different kinds of situations" and creating a biography that would help ground his performance.