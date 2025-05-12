How Kathy Bates Proved Misery's Director Wrong With Her Stephen King Role

If there's one thing we know about the Oscars, it's that they have a bias against horror. Although we here at /Film love horror for how subversive and fun the genre can be — and how it's one of the only genres that consistently seems to turn a profit — the Oscar voters seem to see it as too "unrefined" to take seriously. There are too many memorable horror performances that never got a nomination, just as there are too many talented horror directors and screenwriters who never got their due.

That's why nobody expected Kathy Bates to win an Oscar for her performance in the 1990 film "Misery." Although her portrayal of the obsessive, vindictive Annie Wilkes is still beloved even 35 years later, its horror movie context still made it a long shot as far as the Academy was concerned. That's why the movie's director, Rob Reiner, had no faith in Bates winning Best Actress for the role.

At the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival, Bates and Reiner reminisced about her surprise Oscar win. Bates told Reiner, "You said, 'You can campaign, but you're not gonna get it.' You said because it's a horror movie and not likely ... then that night I just remember you standing there and you were like [fist bumps] 'Yeah, yeah.'"

"Because you deserved it," Reiner told her. "It's an amazing performance." Later at the panel, Reiner recalled knowing Bates was a great actress from the moment she auditioned, and how he was worried about Bates potentially letting her Wilkes performance bleed into the rest of her life: