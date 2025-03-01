If you visit certain corners of social media every awards season, you're likely to see people bemoaning the fact that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences usually fails to recognize standout performances in the horror genre. You're likely to hear people calling for justice for Toni Collette's performance in "Hereditary," and Lupita Nyong'o's work in "Us," and Florence Pugh's turn in "Midsommar." Occasionally, though, a horror movie does break through and manage to pick up some Oscars recognition. After all, in 2018, Guillermo Del Toro's "The Shape of Water" took home Best Picture. Sure, it's a love story, but it's also a modern twist on classic Universal monster movies.

In fact, in that sentence alone, I'm doing the thing that film professor Adam Lowenstein told NPR always happens when horror gets discussed. "There's often an argument that has to be trotted out that goes something along the lines of, 'Well, it's not just a horror film, it's something else.' It's a way of erasing horror as a genre marker and saying this is actually something else," he said. "It's something more elevated, it's something worth your attention as a potential award nominee."

The films on this list managed to convince Oscar voters that they were worthwhile, even if their genres can also often be classified as "something else" too. These are horror movies through-and-through, and it's important to acknowledge that just as we recognize these winners that broke the stigma.

Here are 10 terrifying horror movies that won Oscars.