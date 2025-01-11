Every Time The Oscars Ended In A Tie

If you tune into award shows often enough, the language surrounding them begins to sound like something out of a football game. Actors campaign throughout the "season," often scoring wins in the lead-up to the Oscars that put them in a better or worse position for the big trophy. Commentators dissect performances and explain the odds of each participant. There are dark horses, contenders, fan favorites, and comeback stories. When the night of the Academy Awards finally arrives, that, too, feels like a sort of sport. You can win or lose narrowly (often thanks to a split vote), or in a clear landslide — or, rarest of all, you can tie.

There have only been six ties in Oscar history, though you'd be forgiven for swearing there were more of them. Moments like the "Moonlight" and "La La Land" Best Picture screw-up of 2016, or years in which several titles each score a major win (like in 2019, when the four major acting trophies went to four different movies) can easily be misremembered as ties. In reality, though, Oscar ties are exceedingly rare thanks in part to the huge membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. According to the Oscars' official website, 10,500 film industry folks have Academy membership, and they're all eligible to vote for the final round of the Oscars.

In the early days of Hollywood, though, that number was much smaller, making ties a bit more likely. Here are the six Oscar races that have ended in a draw over the past 96 years.