10 Oscar-Winning Actors With The Shortest Amount Of Screentime

When most actors win an Academy Award, it's because they've crafted a fully-realized, nuanced portrayal of a character. They've created a person out of whole cloth, bringing them to life on screen in a way that no one else could've done in quite the same way. Understandably, a lot of Oscar-winning performances take the whole movie to do that. However, things get trickier when we move into the Best Supporting categories. Actors at this level are often working with a limited amount of scenes, trying to get a portrayal across in very small chunks that may not add up to anything close to the amount of time that audiences see their co-stars.

In "Conclave," for example, Isabella Rossellini plays Sister Agnes. She's one of the most senior nuns in Vatican City, and as such, she's given a position of power that winds up influencing the course of the Church's history. Though Sister Agnes is one of the film's most memorable characters — particularly for a scene involving a gasp-inducing curtsy — Rossellini only actually appears on screen for 7 minutes and 51 seconds. Nevertheless, the actor has picked up a considerable amount of Oscar buzz for her supporting turn.

If Rossellini were to win, that performance length would immediately put her in the Oscar history books. Still, it wouldn't actually be the shortest performance to take home the gold. Read on for a rundown of the ten Oscar-winning actors with the shortest amount of screentime.