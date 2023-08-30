Here Are Steven Spielberg's Personal Recommendations For Classic Movies As TCM's New Advisor

Moviegoers around the world are about to be taken to school by some of the top masters of the field this fall, between new movies by Ridley Scott, Michael Mann, David Fincher, and Martin Scorsese, among others. But as much as cinephiles can spend their entire day arguing about each and every one of these heralded directors online (and, believe me, they most definitely have), what can truly compare to getting a little crash course in film history by someone who's commonly considered the greatest filmmaker alive? Many would agree that Steven Spielberg is simply in a class of his own, and thanks to his new role as part of the advisory panel for the esteemed Turner Classic Movies institution, that's exactly what fans are getting.

We previously covered the whole saga surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery's shameful treatment of the hardworking folks over at TCM, necessitating A-list filmmakers like Spielberg, Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson to directly intervene on behalf of what movie-lovers consider a vital historical resource for classic film. Well, as part of his ongoing efforts to help broaden his audience's horizons, Spielberg has revealed his very own "Spielberg's Picks" segment, hyping up a selection of films from the September 2023 TCM rotation.

The new video comes courtesy of IndieWire, with Spielberg highlighting five vintage films that further prove how deep and extensive the director's knowledge of cinema history really is. There's a lesson for the kids out there: If you want to be the best filmmaker you can be, then learn from the best and do your homework by exploring all the movies made before you were born!

You can check out Spielberg's selections below.