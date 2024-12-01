Marisa Tomei's My Cousin Vinny Oscar Controversy, Explained

The rumor that Tomei was falsely awarded the Oscar started spreading the moment Palance said her name, and by that same week the Academy felt the need to debunk the rumor, using the argument that the eventual "La La Land" mishap would ultimately prove true. As AP reported at the time:

"Arthur Hiller, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said Sunday that if Palance or any other presenter announced the wrong name, accountants from Price, Waterhouse would intercede. 'They would immediately rush out and say, 'That's not so,” Hiller said."

Nevertheless, the rumor stuck around, not necessarily because everyone believed it but because they wanted it to be true. You can see this reflected in a lot of articles throughout the '90s, like this 1995 one from the Flint Journal (which describes Tomei's win as a "gaffe" and one of "the worst Oscars moment[s]"). The author doesn't even feel the need to elaborate much on why he thinks this, which only underlines just how widespread and safe the opinion was at the time. When Tomei hosted "Saturday Night Live" in '94, the main joke in her monologue even addressed the rumor.

Reading through the '90s-era coverage of Tomei's win, it's hard not to feel like entertainment critics and journalists of the time were falling into a similar trap as the characters of "My Cousin Vinny," who didn't take Mona seriously due to her accent and appearance only to be caught off-guard by her competence in the end. Tomei doesn't act much like Mona in real life of course, but it's still true that her role here — a largely comedic one in a lighthearted film — is not something the Oscars typically view seriously. It's often taken for granted that a comedic role can't be that impressive; that might be why her win received such derision despite her powerhouse performance, and despite how "My Cousin Vinny" easily outlasted all its Oscar competitors in the public consciousness.

"I was crushed," Tomei said about the backlash in an interview later that year. "I thought the fact that I was a surprise win was a good thing, an exciting thing. I felt [I had] a lot to prove, because there's people out there that think I don't deserve it." She also spoke about the controversy in another interview, stating, "It was a hard thing for me. But good, because I came to peace with it. I figure it's their problem."