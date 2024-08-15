Gena Rowlands, Acting Legend And A Woman Under The Influence Star, Dead At 94

Whenever an actor passes away, the expression "greatest to ever do it" is often tossed around. In the case of four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe winner Gena Rowlands, the legendary star of the stage, television, and film with a career spanning nearly seven decades, the expression feels somewhat inadequate. Her presence on screen was unwavering and incomparable, a captivating presence who could express a character's entire life story with the lift of an eyebrow or the lighting of a cigarette. She was the type of performer that actors aspired to be more like, and displayed an authentic sense of vulnerability that few have come close to matching. Her passing was first reported by TMZ. She was 94.

Rowlands was graced with an honorary Oscar in 2015, a year after her final on-screen performance. She had been nominated twice before, and one could easily argue that she should have taken home the statue both times.

Born Virginia Cathryn "Gena" Rowlands, she first seriously pursued acting by studying drama at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. Throughout the 1950s, she performed on stage through repertory companies, making her Broadway debut in "The Seven Year Itch" before taking the show on the road on the natural tour. The stage brought her to the small screen, making her television breakthrough with "Top Secret" opposite Paul Stewart. Rowlands made her film debut in "The High Cost of Loving" in 1958, but her legacy is engraved on the souls of cinephiles everywhere thanks to her frequent collaborations with her late husband John Cassavetes.