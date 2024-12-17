The Oscar Win That Got Write-In Votes Banned Forever

In 1934, the inimitable Bette Davis appeared in a film adaptation of W. Somerset Maugham's "Of Human Bondage," a semi-autobiographical novel about the unfortunate loves of one Philip Carey. The 1934 film was directed by the prolific John Cromwell and starred Leslie Howard as Philip. Davis played Mildred Rogers, a tearoom waitress that Philip falls in love with, but who treats him with the utmost cruelty. It was a great role for Davis, who was only 26 at the time.

An article in Collider points out that Davis was under contract with Warner Bros. at the time, but really, really wanted to play the part of Mildred, knowing that it was a juicy role. "Of Human Bondage" was being produced by RKO, and Davis would need WB's Jack Warner to loan her talents to RKO to work on the project. Davis recalled in a TCM interview how much she pleaded with Warner, and how he eventually, reluctantly allowed her to take the part. "Of Human Bondage" ended up flopping at the box office, but Davis received a lot of acclaim. At the time, there she garnered a lot of Oscar buzz.

But Davis wasn't even nominated that year. According to the book "Mother Goddam: The Story of the Career of Bette Davis," many Oscar voters were incensed at the snub, and there was a vague buzz about the possibility of voters writing in Davis' name in protest. In a surprise twist, the Academy listened to the vague buzz, and, at the last minute, announced that write-in votes would be allowed for the 1934 voting session. Davis didn't win, but she did do well with voters; Vanity Fair once pointed out that Davis came in third, after winners Claudette Colbert and Norma Shearer.

The write-in rule was held for the following year as well, perhaps as an experiment by the Academy to see if a write-in vote could actually get traction. When cinematographer Hal Mohr won a write-in vote for his work on "A Midsummer Night's Dream," the Academy put the kibosh on the write-in votes thing almost immediately.