Living Legends Angela Bassett And Mel Brooks Will Receive Honorary Oscars

Awards season may be in hibernation for the next few months, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences traditionally kicks things off with the annual Governors Awards in the fall, celebrating awards conferred by the Academy's Board of Governors — the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Honorary Award. According to the Academy, the Honorary Award was created "to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy." Recipients are announced in the summer and honored at an extravagant gala in November and according to Variety, this year's honorees are Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, editor Carol Littleton, and the Sundance Institute's Michelle Satter.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans," said Academy President Janet Yang. She continued by identifying the legacies of all four, saying:

"Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton's career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world."

The contributions of all four honorees are undeniable, and in the case of Bassett and Littleton, the Oscars feel long overdue (Mel Brooks is an EGOT-winner, for the record). But considering the timing of Bassett's award, it's hard not to view this as anything other than a consolation prize.