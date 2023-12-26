The Six-Time Oscar Nominee Who Played Memorable Roles On Both Buffy And Charmed

One of the great things about the old broadcast TV model, in which seasons stretched to 20+ episodes, mere months separated one season from the next, and production schedules were thus unforgivingly demanding, was that producers always had an insatiable need for new talent. Filming 22 consecutive 42-minute episodes over the course of a few months? Your principals aren't going to be enough to cover all the ground your story will invariably traverse, and besides, they wouldn't have the time or energy even if you asked.

The solution to this problem? Guest stars!

Series from this golden age of television, from sitcoms like "Friends" and "Frasier" to dramas like "Charmed" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," were powered by guest stars in the same way the larger Hollywood machine is powered by the legions of extras, bit players, and uncredited walk-ons who fill each frame with glorious humanity. Those last two series in particular saw an impressive array of once and future A-listers pass through the halls of Sunnydale High and visit the Halliwell manor. From Ashanti as a demon assassin and Clea DuVall as an invisible girl to Bruce Campbell as a witch hunter/FBI agent and Jon Hamm as a Pharaonic potion maker, there are dozens and dozens to revisit and delight in seeing your favorite faces in their baby career eras, trying desperately to stand out and be seen. But very, very few actors who'd become household names appeared in both series.

... With one especially notable exception.