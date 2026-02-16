15 Most Disappointing Movies Of 2025, Ranked

Expectation: A thrilling return to the screen for Daniel Day-Lewis.

Reality: An admirable yet overly ambitious debut for Ronan Day-Lewis.

Having Daniel Day-Lewis as the star of your debut feature film would be an unmitigated boon for most first-time filmmakers. For Ronan Day-Lewis (the son of the legendary "There Will Be Blood" actor), it's far more complicated.

The obvious positive is that, despite having been in retirement since 2017's "The Phantom Thread," the elder Day-Lewis remains a performer without peer. With him leading a cast that includes Sean Bean and Samantha Morton, "Anemone" is easily an acting showcase for the ages. But coming out of retirement to lead your son's directorial debut invites a lot of pressure leading up to its release. The film must not only be worthy of overcoming unavoidable criticisms about Hollywood nepotism, but of one of the greatest living actors risking a near-perfect end to his career. It's a ridiculously high bar for a debut feature to clear. Whether or not "Anemone" does so is debatable.

Overall, "Anemone" is a visually compelling but narratively overwrought feature with unnecessarily punishing pacing. Given that it bombed so badly at the box office (while also being critically divisive), it was hardly a triumphant return for Daniel Day-Lewis' acting career.