Emma Mackey's New Movie Delivered One Of Disney's Worst Box Office Openings Ever

Disney is having a very good year at the box office thanks to massive hits like the $1 billion smash "Lilo & Stitch" and under-the-radar successes like "Freakier Friday." But they can't all be winners. Unfortunately, director James L. Brooks' ("As Good as It Gets") long-awaited return to the director's chair was decidedly not a winner, as "Ella McCay" flopped badly in its debut. How bad was it? Well, it now ranks as one of the worst opening weekends ever for a Disney movie.

Starring Emma Mackey ("Barbie"), "Ella McCay" opened to just $2.1 million on 2,500 screens for a terrible $840 per-screen average. That's in the same territory as the John Cena and Allison Brie vehicle "Freelance," one of the biggest box office flops of 2023. That one opened to $2.08 million, finishing with just $10.1 million worldwide.

It's also not terribly far off from Eddie Murphy's "The Adventures of Pluto Nash" ($2.1 million). That $100 million would-be blockbuster made just $7.1 million worldwide and may be the single biggest box office bomb in cinema history. The good news for Disney here is that "Ella McCay" was relatively cheap at just $35 million. It also pulled in $3 million overseas, giving it a $5.1 million global debut. Barring a miraculous turnaround, though, there's no chance it will break even, but it's not going to lose a fortune, either.

"Ella McCay" centers on Ella (Mackey), an idealistic young woman who juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them. It boasts an impressive cast that also includes the likes of Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis ("Halloween"), Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses"), Kumail Nanjiani ("Eternals"), Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear"), Rebecca Hall ("Godzilla vs. Kong"), Albert Brooks ("Drive"), and Woody Harrelson ("The Hunger Games").