Ella McCay Review: James L. Brooks' Screwball Melodrama Revels In Being Old-Fashioned

Remember the old adage, "they don't make 'em like they used to"? In most cases, it's a phrase used by older folks to lament the changing of the times, and to mark how much they miss cultural elements which have been left behind. It can frequently be misguided, as it dismisses progress out of hand and looks back at the past through rose-colored glasses. Every once in a while, however, it's used correctly as a way of lamenting things that we've lost which perhaps we should've held onto a bit more tightly. At its best, the sentiment is the very definition of bittersweet.

That bittersweetness is lingering throughout "Ella McCay," the new film from writer/director James L. Brooks. It's his first movie in 15 years, though that's not for any lack of work on Brooks' part, as he's been involved as a producer on films like "The Edge of Seventeen" and a little series you may have heard of entitled "The Simpsons" during the interim. Yet it still feels like Brooks' return to directing should be highlighted, especially as he's made some stone-cold classics ("Broadcast News" and "As Good as It Gets") as well as some more uneven films like 2004's "Spanglish." So far, the reputation of "Ella McCay" is leaning toward the latter category, especially as it's become Film Twitter's meme-friendly punching bag during the busy holiday release season. Yet the movie's commitment to old-fashioned screwball melodrama in an irony-poisoned world feels commendable, if not brave, and it makes "Ella McCay" more than just an easily dismissed treacle. "Ella McCay" the movie and the character are an odd fit, which is something Brooks seems to understand and revel in, and it's why I'm mostly on its wavelength.