Netflix Is Now Streaming One Of The Best Romantic Comedies Ever With Jack Nicholson

In 1989, Jack Nicholson struck an absurd back-end deal with Warner Bros. that essentially meant the box office smash "Batman" likely didn't make any profit — mostly because it all went to the actor. It makes sense that the phenomenon that was "Batman" remains Nicholson's most successful film, but you might be surprised to learn that his second was a James L. Brooks rom-com that saw the enduringly charming star play a misanthrope opposite Helen Hunt as a kind and understanding waitress.

The unlikely comedy that beat "Batman" for Nicholson's biggest opening weekend was 2003's "Anger Management." But his second-highest grossing movie overall is "As Good as it Gets." One of the great rom-coms of the 90s and a movie that garnered seven Academy Award nominations, "As Good as it Gets" really lives up to its title. Jack Nicholson stars as Melvin Udall, a reclusive misanthropic novelist whose views would probably ensure this movie would never get released in 2025. Udall, who has a fairly severe case of obsessive–compulsive disorder, spends his days in his swanky New York apartment where he's perpetually terrorized by his neighbor's dog. That neighbor is Greg Kinnear's Simon Bishop, an openly gay man and artist whose lifestyle is about as far from Udall's as it's possible to get.

What could possibly warm the cold heart of this bigoted shut-in? Helen Hunt, of course. The actor plays Carol Connelly, a waitress and single mother with a chronically ill son who serves Udall at her restaurant and beguiles the old cynic with her kindly manner. It all makes for the kind of understated rom-com charm that defined so many of Brooks' movies, and it's streaming right now on Netflix.