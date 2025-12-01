Dwayne Johnson's 2024 Christmas Movie Is Taking Over Prime Video After Flopping In Theaters

"Red One" didn't appear to be quite the success Amazon desired when it arrived in late 2024. But a year later, the movie is fulfilling its purpose as a major hit on Prime Video, where it's currently at number three on the streaming charts. It seems stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans got the evergreen Christmas hit they wanted after all.

"Red One" didn't have the best time at the box office in 2024, and it certainly didn't recoup its budget. But as /Film's Ryan Scott wrote at the time, calling "Red One" a flop isn't exactly fair. Amazon did spend a ridiculous $250 million on the movie, which, when coupled with the $100 million marketing spend, means "Red One" cost $350 million. If that's not an example of studios green-lighting irresponsible budgets that end up kneecapping them, I'm not sure what is. But Amazon was always playing the long game with its festive action-comedy flick.

"Red One" was originally intended for streaming and was only given a theatrical run after the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike postponed its planned 2023 Prime Video release. So, despite the fact the movie made just $186 million at the worldwide box office against its egregious $350 million initial investment, the real profits were always supposed to come from subscriber retention over on Prime Video. Viewed that way, the movie made almost $200 million that Amazon wasn't even banking on.

Things continued to look up when "Red One" hit Prime Video on December 12, 2024, and brought in some 50 million views in its first four days on the service. Now, Prime Video is only being further vindicated, as "Red One" has resurfaced for Christmas 2025 and is climbing up the charts, proving its worth as a perennial favorite (even if its reviews are shockingly bad).