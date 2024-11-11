Dwayne Johnson Had A Disgusting On-Set Habit During Red One

It wasn't all that long ago that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was one of the few A-list stars in the world that seemingly everyone liked. Right alongside a small list that includes people such as Tom Hanks, Johnson had gone from pro wrestler to biggest movie star in the world and developed a wild amount of good will with the pop culture consuming public along the way (so much so that he was even teasing a possible run for President of the United States at one point).

Things have changed a bit over the past couple of years, however. Johnson hasn't had an outright hit movie in theaters since the pandemic began, with "Jungle Cruise" and "DC League of Super-Pets" disappointing theatrically. More notably, his DC superhero movie "Black Adam" failed to start a new franchise, even though Johnson seemed to be gunning to make himself the center of the DC Universe. There were also allegations of troubling on-set behavior on his most recent movie "Red One."

A report surfaced earlier this year alleging that The Rock peed in bottles on the "Red One" set rather than going to the bathroom, among other things. The actor was also reportedly late to set frequently, which created a host of other problems for the production, causing the holiday action film's budget to balloon to $250 million. Now, Johnson has addressed the situation directly.

In a cover story for GQ, Johnson both refuted the severity of those reports while also owning up to the peeing in bottles thing. "Not really man, they tried," Johnson said when it was noted that not many bad things are written about him online. "I pee in a bottle. Yeah, that happens." He also admitted to being late to set sometimes, though he did argue against the frequency of it: