8 Best Dwayne Johnson Performances, Ranked

In the wake of the infamous DC Comics film "Black Adam," a 15-year passion project upon which star Dwayne Johnson planned several future years of his career, and the creative disappointments of "Red Notice" and "Red One" (a financial disaster everyone saw coming from a mile away), it had become clear to audiences that Johnson had damaged his acting career by chasing the box office. The historically charismatic, captivating, and surprisingly comedic actor had traded complicated characters for soft, flattering caricatures of his public persona. The only difference between the Johnson audiences saw in "Red One" and the Johnson seen on Fox News that year is that the former shouts a little more (and pushes his tequila more aggressively, too). By the time the audience caught on, it seemed too late for Johnson to convince them that he'd rise even to the performance level of the WWE — even when he revived his The Rock character in 2023.

But this isn't the first time he's had to recover from a box office failure. After making his acting debut in "The Mummy Returns," he headlined "The Scorpion King" in 2002, a massive and infamously regrettable picture that Johnson smartly followed up with more human roles in smaller, character-driven dramas and action thrillers that played to his strengths as an actor. In 2025, Johnson returned to the ring in an even more vulnerable fashion for Benny Safdie's Mark Kerr biopic "The Smashing Machine," clearly trying to convince audiences that he wasn't just good enough to star in massive films, but was worthy of an Academy Award. So where does his portrayal of Mark Kerr rank among the rest of his filmography? We'll have to dive through the best — and often overlooked — roles of his career to find out.