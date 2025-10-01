A Decades-Old Cold Case Development Completely Changes This Dwayne Johnson Movie

Phil Karlson's "Walking Tall," a Tennessee-set vigilante film starring Joe Don Baker, was released in 1973 to somewhat positive reviews and a rather respectable take at the box office. Made for about $500,000, the film made over $40 million.

Baker played Buford Pusser, a real-life cop who retired from a professional wrestling career in 1964 to become the sheriff of McNairy County. Pusser was a local hero who became notorious for his efficacy, cracking down on illegal gambling, sex work, and moonshining. He was able to interrupt the criminal dealings of the Dixie Mafia, a Mississippi-based crime syndicate, as well as the State Line Mob, which ran illegal goods from Mississippi to Tennessee. Bad guys were constantly trying to assassinate Pusser, always unsuccessfully. His wife, Pauline, was murdered in a drive-by shooting in 1967, and the killer was only recently identified. Remember that detail. We'll come back to it.

Pusser finally died in a car wreck in 1974, and there have long been suspicions of foul play. He was 36. Pusser had just signed a contract to play himself in an upcoming sequel to "Walking Tall," but his death led to the hiring of Bo Svenson in his place. "Walking Tall, Part 2" was released in 1975, and "Walking Tall: The Final Chapter" came out in 1977. The legend of Buford Pusser lasted for decades, leading to songs, additional TV movies, and a high-profile "Walking Tall" remake in 2004. The remake starred Dwayne Johnson, still being credited as "The Rock" at the time. The remake wasn't a huge hit, but it did spawn two straight-to-video sequels of its own. "Walking Tall: The Payback" and "Walking Tall: Lone Justice" both came out in 2007, both starring Kevin Sorbo.

According to a new report from the Associated Press, the identity of Pauline's killer — thanks to some careful delving by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation — can now be determined. New evidence in the 58-year-old case suggests that Pauline's killer ... was Buford Pusser himself. Cue The Stranglers' "No More Heroes."