Secret Invasion's Maria Hill Twist Is Old News For Cobie Smulders

This article contains major spoilers for "Secret Invasion."

Between the way Marvel usually runs an incredibly tight ship and the fact that "Secret Invasion" literally has the word "secret" in its title, one would probably expect that the newest Disney+ series had spoilers for any and all future developments on complete lockdown — for fans and cast members alike. After all, this is the same studio that shoots down spy drones, routinely gives out only partial scripts to its actors, and basically had to put a gag order on chatter-boxes Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo. But when it comes to the most shocking death thus far in "Secret Invasion," which saw longtime S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill gunned down in broad daylight during the Moscow terrorist attack carried out by Skrulls in the premiere, Cobie Smulders had known about her character's fate for years.

In an interview with THR (via People), the "How I Met Your Mother" star opened up about her journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her surprise that nobody actually leaked Maria Hill's death ahead of time. As far as how long she's known about this final destination, she revealed:

"I was told right away. I was told right off the bat when [Marvel Studios co-president] Lou D'Esposito gave me a call to chat about just joining up [on 'Secret Invasion'], and so I've known about it for years, which is really funny. It's nice to finally have it out there. I'm surprised I didn't let her slip, so I've known for a while."

That's doubly surprising, considering the fact that her death scene was filmed out in the open and on-location in the English town of Halifax, West Yorkshire, with tons of extras just milling around. But this is the MCU, so is she really gone?