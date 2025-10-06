15 Best Horror Movies Of 2025 (So Far)

"28 Years Later" was always going to be a big swing. One of the things that made Danny Boyle's original 2002 film "28 Days Later" so distinctive was the mundanity of its zombie apocalypse. Maybe it was the look of the film, mostly shot on humble Canon XL1 camcorders, and one of the first movies to embrace the digital revolution. Maybe it was the scene where the survivors gleefully take advantage of society's collapse to go on a free supermarket shopping spree. Maybe it was Brendan Gleeson's stolid, grounding presence as a newly widowed dad just trying to do his best — politely offering his guests a glass of creme de menthe just minutes after violently saving them from rage zombies.

Set (as the title suggests) almost three decades after that opening chapter, "28 Years Later" could have easily lost its anchor to reality. After all, it's set in a "what-if" parallel universe where the last 28 years of British history have been replaced with a return to the dark ages (though, funnily enough, Brexit still happened). The trailers certainly suggested that things were going to spin off in a fantastical direction, teasing strangely evolved forms of the Infected, like Alphas and Slow Lows. Most ominous of all were the glimpses of a shrine built from the bleached bones of thousands of the dead.

But "28 Years Later" isn't the film you might expect — it's better. Though it certainly has its share of gruesome gore and some terrifying chase sequences, it's largely a slower meditation on accepting death as a neighbor who isn't going to move away. And as for its links to the real world ... well, let's just say that they come crashing back in at the end of the movie. (Hannah Shaw-Williams)