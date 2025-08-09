The 2025 Body Horror Movie You Need To Watch If You Like The Substance

"Together" centers on Tim (Dave Franco) and Millie (Alison Brie), a couple making the big jump: leaving the noisy city for the isolated countryside. At their farewell party, they swear to their friends they won't become strangers, but we know how this goes. Moving to a small town in any horror film is practically a death sentence, especially for a relatively young couple. So, it doesn't catch us off guard when, after the move, the two find out that a local couple disappeared in exactly their new home's neck of the woods, not long before they arrived.

Unfortunately, Tim and Millie are too distracted by their dysfunctional love life to pay much mind to this off-putting news. The former is still suffering from the PTSD of seeing his parents die while verging on a career crisis as a failing musician. Millie, on the other hand, is thriving since she just snatched a rare and well-paying teaching job at a local school. Given that they are at opposite places in their lives, the friction in their relationship is unavoidable. Not to mention that Millie proposed to Tim at that goodbye party, which caused him to totally freeze up, making her doubtful about their future. Is he ready to settle and spend the rest of his life with her despite not having realized his professional ambitions? That's a daunting question for any person in their mid-30s.

Still, Tim is trying — even if he rejects every invitation from his girlfriend to have sex on the account of his emotionally wonky headspace. Hoping to rekindle their romance, he suggests they take a stroll in the nearby woods, which quickly leads to a near-catastrophe. As a rainstorm interrupts their hike, the two fall into a cave that gives major cult vibes with ancient bells, ominous signs, and an eerie aura that creeps both them and us as viewers out. Of course, we know that place is where we previously saw the two dogs before they went wild and started to physically absorb each other's flesh. And once Tim drinks from that same watering hole (in true, mistakes-were-made horror movie fashion), we're sure what's coming will be a gooey and gory nightmare to enjoy.