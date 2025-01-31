Together Review: Alison Brie And Dave Franco Get Gross In A Body Horror Comedy [Sundance]

Right from the opening moments, "Together" sets a high bar for itself by homaging a couple of all-timer body horror films. During a search in the woods of an upstate New York small town for a missing hiker couple, a man's dogs come upon the ruins of an old church that have collapsed into the ground, with a strange watering hole at its center that looks highly reminiscent of a location in Alex Garland's "Annihilation." After both dogs take a drink of the mysterious water, the man brings them back home, disturbed as to why they now seem to be intensely staring at each other. Soon enough, something happens to the dogs which recalls the initial moments of John Carpenter's "The Thing," and it's clear before any human characters start delivering exposition that something in that water can make two living things uncontrollably merge together physically.

We're then introduced to our protagonist couple: a successful school teacher, Millie (Alison Brie) and her thirty-something man-child beau, Tim (Dave Franco). The two seem inseparable to their friends, but all is not well behind closed doors, as Tim is increasingly feeling trapped in their relationship while Millie is feeling way more like a substitute mother. The two haven't made love in a long time, a problem only exacerbated by the still-recent death of Tim's parents (flashes of which we see in a very "Midsommar" fashion, with those images the most nightmarish in the whole film). After an embarrassingly awkward marriage proposal, Tim and Millie move into a house in that upstate small town from the opening. Millie takes a new job at a local school, drawing the attention of a lonely older teacher and neighbor, Jamie (Damon Herriman), while Tim insists on trying to rekindle his flailing music career by traveling back and forth to New York City. One day, the couple try and rekindle their spark by going on a hike in the nearby woods, only to accidentally stumble into those ruins during a storm. As the two are forced to wait out the storm overnight, Tim runs out of water, causing him to utilize that nearby pool of liquid.

From there, we're off to the races, and Shanks admirably doesn't waste time in bringing on the ickiness. That said, the movie does spend some time with neither Tim nor Millie quite aware of what's happening and why, which leaves us waiting for the protagonists to play catch up for a bit too long. Fortunately, the set-pieces Shanks and his crew have come up with are enough of a distraction from the plot mechanics, as each sequence cleverly builds to a fever pitch and delivers on the icky promise of the premise. To wit: if you question what might happen when a couple infected with something trying to merge their bodies together finally does the nasty, you'll get your answers and then some.