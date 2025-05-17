The Nastiest Final Destination Bloodlines Kill Will Create A New Phobia In Horror Fans

Spoilers follow.

The "Final Destination" franchise has lain dormant for 14 years, waiting for the perfect moment to strike fear into a whole new generation. I admittedly had my reservations about "Bloodlines" simply because "Final Destination 5" is both the best entry and the thematic lynchpin of the entire series. Most horror franchises would kill to have an ending this tight, so the thought of resurrecting it for another go-around worried me initially. Rest assured, however, that "Bloodlines" is a more than worthy successor that takes the series in an exciting new direction, while still offering up a buffet of gruesomely gory deaths that's best experienced with a crowd. /Film's BJ Colangelo wrote in her review that the sixth entry is a franchise best and I'm very much on the same page.

Advertisement

"Bloodlines" kicks off its carnival of carnage with a tremendous opening premonition sequence set in the '60s atop a Skyview restaurant. As someone who's deathly afraid of heights, my palms were sweating watching Iris (Brec Bassinger) take the elevator up the near 500 ft tall monument knowing it's only going to get worse – and it sure does. It's like an Irwin Allen disaster movie crossed with "Looney Tunes" splatter gags. Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein did excellent work tapping into the gallows humor in anticipating these intricate Rube Goldberg deaths, while still retaining a present element of fear. You can tell this was made by people who have an affinity for "Final Destination."

Advertisement

One of the more welcome additions Lipovsky and Stein brought to the franchise is an interesting new angle of the marks on Death's hit list. With Iris preventing the Skyview tragedy from happening, entire generations were saved from their grisly demise, albeit temporarily. It turns out Death didn't appreciate the heads up and has been taking its time wiping out the familial lineage of everyone who survived that day. Iris' estranged granddaughter Stefanie (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) has been experiencing the premonition on a routine basis, which leads her to learn the truth that her family is up on the chopping block.

It's one thing to have your horror movie victims to be a bunch of people brought together by circumstance, but it's another for the unfortunate ensemble to be a family. Each death is impactful in its own way. I had a grand old time watching them bite it, but "Bloodlines" does an excellent job at making you feel bad for laughing. Figures that the best death sequence in the film is one that involves a painful date with an MRI machine.