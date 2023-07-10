Insidious: The Red Door's Most Stomach Churning Moments, Ranked

Chris and Dalton's plan to amuse themselves by going to a frat party for the sole purpose of making fun of it seems to be going smoothly until Chris leaves Dalton alone in a bedroom to go off on some antics of her own. All Dalton has to do is wait quietly — something easier said than done when The Further is calling you.

A brief peaceful silence is interrupted by a most unpleasant sound, as somebody is throwing up in the bathroom. Dalton checks to see who needs help, only to find a young man keeled over the toilet. He begs Dalton to make it stop before telling him to close the door over and over. When he gets up and faces Dalton, he reveals himself to be some sort of vomit-caked demon ghost (which frankly is underselling how gross this guy is). Dalton obliges the creature's wishes, slamming the door in his face, and runs to hide under the bed.

This is all plenty frightening enough, but it becomes exponentially scarier — and more disgusting — with what happens next. Peering out from under the bed, Dalton sees the creature has emerged from the bathroom. Dalton attempts to escape, but is unsuccessful, emerging from under the bed to find the monster peering over him. It's already very scary but made utterly unbearable by the fact that it projectile vomits all over Dalton. Taking stomach-churning to the most literal extreme, there's is no moment more shocking — or disgusting — in "Insidious: The Red Door."