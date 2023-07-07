Insidious: The Red Door Ending Explained

Director James Wan's Patrick Wilson-starring horror franchise "The Conjuring" came to dominate horror in the 2010s, releasing three movies in the main series and a whole host of spin-offs. Two years before "The Conjuring," however, there was "Insidious," another Wilson-led Wan project. The first two installments in the series centered around the haunting of the Lambert family, which in addition to Wilson's Josh included his wife Renai (Rose Byrne), their son Dalton (Ty Simpkins), and two other kids. Josh and Dalton both have the ability to astral-project, sending their consciousness into a realm called The Further, but doing so leaves their bodies open for other entities to enter the realm of the living.

The third and fourth films were prequels focused on Lin Shaye's psychic character Elise, but "Insidious: The Red Door" picks up the Lamberts' story nearly a decade after "Insidious: Chapter 2," with Wilson not only reprising the lead role but making his directorial debut. Father and son had their memories wiped at the end of the second movie, but in the fifth installment they return to The Further one last time. As with most "Insidious" movies, this involves some creepy ghosts, some twisted timelines, and a certain demon with a red face and a penchant for playing old-timey records.

"Insidious: The Red Door" concludes the Lambert family's journey into the spirit realm, but the way it's executed leaves some lingering questions for fans, especially those who may not remember the rest of the series. Let's take a look at the end of "The Red Door" and what it all means.