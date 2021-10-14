Horror Icon Lin Shaye Is Getting Her Own Action Series

Any day that keeps Lin Shaye booked and busy is a good day. Deadline announced today that the horror icon will star in and executive produce a new six-episode action-thriller series called "Ellen," about a criminal land developer who tries to intimidate who he thinks is just a sweet 80-year-old widow into abandoning her Montana ranch, but gets a rude awakening when that old woman is badass incarnate, Lin Shaye.

The series comes from New Regency ("The Revenant," "The Beast Must Die") and QCode, a company known for their podcast offerings like "The Burned Photo" and "Gaslight" with Chloe Grace Moretz. The series is based on an original idea from Jalmari Helander ("Big Game," "Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale") with a script written by Tim Walker. Filmmaking duo Clif Prowse and Derek Lee ("Afflicted") will be directing and executive producing the series.

This will be the third project between New Regency, QCode, and producers Automatik and Oddfellows. 42, which developed the project with Automatik, will also be producing. A podcast from will be made to release as a companion to the series.