5 Biggest Differences Between The Two Versions Of Stephen King's The Monkey

Osgood Perkins' 2025 film "The Monkey" was based on a 1980 short story by Stephen King, but drastically alters the original story's tone. King's rendition was a straightforward horror story about a haunted wind-up monkey toy that, when activated to smash its cymbals together, mysterious summons misfortune. The main character of the story, Hal, figured out the machinations of the monkey as a child, and was perturbed to rediscover the monkey as an adult. The story ends when Hal tosses the toy into a lake. All the fish in the lake die.

Perkins' movie is a little more complex, and a lot funnier. /Film's own Chris Evangelista detailed the many differences between the story and Perkins' film, including a few that might come as a surprise. It seems that Disney owns the copyright to the original 1932 model of the Louis Marx & Co. Cymbal Monkey Toy, so Perkins was forced to turn the monkey into one that beats a drum. Disney bought the rights when they distributed "Toy Story."

Perkins' film was a high-profile release ... but it wasn't the first. It seems that a New York filmmaker named Spencer Sherry made an hour-long feature adaptation of King's "The Monkey" back in 2023 as part of the famed author's Dollar Baby program. The Dollar Baby program, for those unfamiliar, is a decades-old practice wherein King licenses his short stories to aspiring film students for only one dollar. He knows a lot of film students would like to adapt his work, and he wants to encourage them. Spencer Sherry licensed "The Monkey" and made a film that played mostly in local theaters around Saratoga Springs.

The 2023 film and the 2025 film are very different indeed, including the below notable differences.