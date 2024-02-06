The Correct Order To Watch The Final Destination Movies

The "Final Destination" franchise may be shorter than most of the big horror hitters, but it has one of the best batting averages in a horror franchise. Every movie plays with the formula in cool and interesting ways without the need for easily merchandised iconography. Even the so-called "worst" one in the franchise at least has some cool death scenes, while the rest are some of the most fun you can have with a horror movie.

And like most horror franchises, the "Final Destination" franchise has some entries with less than obvious titles. This can make it a bit confusing for newcomers to know exactly what order to watch the movies in. If that applies to you, then fret not. But if it does, don't even try to get Lasik surgery, or drive behind logging trucks until you have watched these movies.

Instead, check out this guide for the best order to watch the "Final Destination" movies!