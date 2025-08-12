Stephen King's The Monkey Had An Adaptation That's Impossible To Watch Today

In Osgood Perkins' recent film "The Monkey," a pair of twin brothers named Hal and Bill (both played by Christian Convery as boys, and by Theo James as adults) happen upon an outsize, wind-up drumming monkey toy that once belonged to their absentee father. The monkey has a creepy grin and is clearly cursed. When they wind up the monkey, it randomly causes the death of someone close to them. At first, they think they can control the monkey, but whenever they dispose of it, it always magically returns to them. They also learn that the monkey doesn't take requests. You wind it up, and it gets to choose its next victim.

Perkins' movie is a nasty little piece of work, undergirded by a marvelous sense of comedic sadism. The film opens with a scene of a man having his intestines pulled across a room by an errant harpoon, dangling like a gory clothesline. It's just as much a comedy as a horror film.

"The Monkey" was based on a 1980 short story by Stephen King, first published in Gallery Magazine. It was later collected in the 1985 Stephen King anthology "Skeleton Crew." The original story is less complicated than the movie, sharing only its central conceit, that is: a wind-up monkey, when activated, mysteriously causes the death of someone nearby.

"The Monkey" was also one of Stephen King's Dollar Babies. King, as his fans might be able to tell you, has long had a special arrangement with up-and-coming filmmakers and film students who might want to adapt his work as part of their cinema projects. Such filmmakers are allowed to license King stories for only $1. A filmmaker named Spencer Sherry was given $1 access to "The Monkey," and adapted it into a 60-minute feature in 2023. Sadly, beyond a few festival screenings, the 2023 version of "The Monkey" seems to have vanished. There are no copies online, and it's not streaming anywhere.