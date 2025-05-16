Final Destination Bloodlines Finally Explains The Franchise's Entire Universe

This article contains spoilers for the "Final Destination" franchise, including "Bloodlines."

One of the highlights of 2000's "Final Destination" is how Glen Morgan and James Wong reconfigured Jeffrey Reddick's premise about a boy helping himself and others escape their fate after having a premonition of a deadly airplane accident into a slasher film where the killer is literally Death. Not only did this mean that Death was never personified or ever really seen in the movie, but it also allowed for Morgan and Wong (the latter also being the director) to present each kill scene as a series of escalating mishaps and accidents, essentially turning each setpiece into a Rube Goldberg-esque machine of mayhem. When "Final Destination 2" was made just a few years later, the filmmakers could've simply written a sequel that repeated the premise of the first film, and ostensibly, they did. It's a formula that would work, as proven by "Final Destination 3" and "The Final Destination," two movies which have no connection to each other or the prior installments beyond the basic premise and some indication that they all take place in the same universe.

Advertisement

However, the "Final Destination 2" filmmakers added a clever wrinkle to their sequel: not only did it involve another fatal accident which a few select people survive due to a premonition that causes them to be stalked by Death, it also explained how each of the survivors of their accident had already avoided death before, thanks to the survivors of Flight 180 from the first film. Thus, if Flight 180 had killed everyone on board as originally intended by Death, then the survivors of the road accident pile-up would never have been present at that accident, let alone survived it. The twist began to tie the entire "Final Destination" franchise together, a notion which was only mentioned in passing during "Final Destination 3." This concept seemed to be paid lip service to by the clever ending of "Final Destination 5," which revealed that the survivors of that movie became two of the doomed passengers of Flight 180, making "5" a secret prequel to the first film.

Advertisement

Now, the latest installment of the franchise, "Final Destination Bloodlines," has seemingly brought back the concept, albeit in a subtler fashion. While there isn't a moment in "Bloodlines" that's akin to the scenes in "2" and "5" in terms of connecting the series, there is a heavily implied connection between the events of "Bloodlines" and the entire franchise, meaning that the story of "Final Destination" may be one large Rube Goldberg machine itself.