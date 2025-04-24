Havoc Review: Tom Hardy And Gareth Evans Team For A Hyperviolent Shoot 'Em Up

No one simply fires off one shot in "Havoc," the new bit of action mayhem from director Gareth Evans. When people aim their weapons here, they unleash an almost impossible torrent of rounds, shooting continuously, the soundtrack turned into a thunderous cacophony of gunfire. When the bullets finally do stop flying, your ears will be ringing. It's all a bit overwhelming, to the point where Evans' latest film, which is headed right to Netflix, starts to grow almost inadvertently comedic. By the time a climactic moment arrived where a character pointed an automatic weapon point-blank into someone and fired away while a fountain of blood splashed into their screaming face, I felt an uncontrollable urge to laugh at the violent absurdity of it all. Yes, make no mistake: "Havoc" is violent to the extreme. But this raises a question: how much fun can be had from watching so much senseless violence?

Evans, who has been working on "Havoc" for years (it actually initially wrapped filming in 2021 before needing some reshoots) is a pro at staging jaw-dropping action, as fans of his "The Raid" movies can tell you. Those are brutal flicks, but there's a certain amount of pleasure to be had in watching the characters beat the hell out of each other. "Havoc," however, is so consistently nasty that it left a sour taste in my mouth. While criminals are the main players here, there are a handful of hapless bystanders who get mowed down in brutal fashion — one particularly cruel scene has a completely innocent woman brutally shot to death in a hospital hallway for no real reason other than shock value.

I don't want to sound like a killjoy here, but ... aren't action movies supposed to be fun? Not "Havoc." Evans seems committed to delivering us a bad time here — a film staged mostly in grungy, filthy locations against the bleakest Christmastime setting imaginable. Sure, there's some enjoyment to be had in watching all this chaos unfold, but yeesh, you might want to lighten up a little, "Havoc."