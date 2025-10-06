After The Hunt Review: Luca Guadagnino's Unpredictable Drama Pushes The Limits Of Ambiguity

"After the Hunt" is a tricky film that doesn't allow things to be drawn with broad strokes. Fortunately, the ensemble cast is more than up to the task. Each of them weave an enigmatic web: Stuhlbarg's husband could be a thankless role in lesser hands, but the actor gives him an air of mystery that implies a great deal about Frederik and Alma's marriage. Garfield refuses to allow Hank to become cliche (as the character fears aloud), giving the man some surprising shape and depth. The standout performances belong to Edebiri and Roberts, however. Edebiri is quietly transformative in her role, twisting her natural comic instincts into something idiosyncratic and cryptic. Another of the film's provocations is how Maggie is the source and center of much of its drama, yet she's the person we come to know the least. Some of the revelations about her character would be a smoking gun in another movie, and another actor would capitalize on this. Instead, Edebiri is an ouroboros of intention, neither victim nor manipulator but someone unsettlingly in between.

Roberts is nothing short of revelatory. Her performance as Alma is so natural and assured that it feels like the sort of character she's been playing her whole career. It's certainly intentional on Guadagnino's part to weaponize Roberts' sweetheart screen persona against her (and us), but again, this isn't a film about skewed perception. Rather, it's a movie about how unreliable perception itself is, especially people keep moving the goalposts and bending the rules of morals and ethics without anything as considerate as an announcement. Guadagnino is not the type of auteur who uses the same stylistic tics in every one of his films, which is why "After the Hunt" feels 180 degrees from the kinetic satire of "Challengers." Instead, the director and cinematographer Malik Hassan Sayeed tease and provoke the audience by blending more traditional compositions (in this very dialogue-heavy film) with intermittent POV insert shots. They're using the grammar of cinema against us — are we seeing Alma's hands or Hank's eyes while they're speaking because they're telling us a secret? Or might Guadagnino and Sayeed be using this grammar to help us, which means the film can indeed be decoded in a fashion parallel to Guadagnino's "Suspiria" and "Queer?" To best appreciate "After the Hunt" is to accept the title's indication of a post-incident period, a questioning "what now?" moment after the dust settles. In the movie, as in life, there are no easy answers, and while that means the film isn't fully satisfying, it's also a mystery I can't easily let go of.

/Film Rating: 6.5 out of 10

"After the Hunt" opens in theaters on October 10, 2025.