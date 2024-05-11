The 5 Best Luca Guadagnino Movies, Ranked

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino knows how to make a goddamn movie. That was clear to fans of his earlier works, like the sumptuous "I Am Love," more than a decade ago. It was clear to most other people about five years ago when the bold one-two punch of "Call Me By Your Name" and "Suspiria" made moviegoers sit up and pay attention. And it's more clear than ever now, with the release of the director's latest (and reportedly biggest-budgeted) effort, the endlessly thrilling Zendaya-led sports drama "Challengers." Film after film, Guadagnino manages to tap into some hidden corners of our hearts by telling stories that are evocative and colorful, musical and sensual, messy and true.

Though Guadagnino has gained more attention in recent years, the filmmaker has actually been working since the '90s and has by now made eight narrative (or meta-narrative) features, a TV show, and several documentaries and shorts. For the sake of streamlining this list, we've excluded anything that can be constituted as a short film, an early documentary that seems to have never been released with English subtitles, and the compelling, complicated HBO show "We Are Who We Are," but the rest of his work is fair game. Fortunately for film lovers, the filmmaker has a full slate ahead of him, which means this ranking will surely change once projects that are still in the works, like "Queer" and "The Lord of the Flies," have been released. In the meantime, here are the five best Luca Guadagnino movies so far.