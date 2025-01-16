The 2018 Remake Of A 1970s Horror Classic Is Somehow Better Than The Original

This article will not be an attack on Dario Argento's 1977 horror classic "Suspiria." Argento's film is, and ever shall be, one of the most exhilaratingly beautiful horror films ever made. The director's bold use of bright colors, elaborate production design, and — most importantly — music (by Italian prog rock band Goblin), turned "Suspiria" from a simple tale of witches and dancers into a nightmarish phantasmagoria of operatic proportions. Few films could ever hope to match the visual excitement, predatory camera movements, and dreamlike imagery of Argento, and several scenes have burned their way into the subconscious minds of horror fans everywhere. The eyeballs hovering just outside a victim's window. The swooping camera, the POV of a demonic bird. The woman who falls into a pool of razor wire. The half-seen silhouette of the witch queen. The breaking stained glass. The knife cutting directly into a human heart. These are all unique and terrifying in the annals of horror.

But, Luca Guadangnino's 2018 remake of "Suspiria" just might be the better film.

The remake, like the original, is also set at a ballet school in 1977 West Berlin. Also like the original, it follows the adventures of the young Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper in the original, Dakota Johnson in the remake) as she uncovers a mysterious coven of witches at the school. In both films, students mysteriously disappear, and Susie uncovers a secret passageway, leading to the lair of an ancient witch, who has somehow been feeding on the energies of the young dancers.

What Guadagnino does that Argento doesn't, however, is add a greater deal of context to the story. Argento is a master stylist, but he's not much of a storyteller. Guadagnino actually bothers to examine what was going on in West Berlin in 1977, answers questions as to why witches would be hanging around in a dance school, and even layers in themes of feminist power and the way it links to the echoes of fascism. Overall, the 2018 film is a more interesting and more complex movie.