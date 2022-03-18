How Suspiria Pulled Off Its Most Grotesque Scene

Luca Guadagnino approached the 2018 version of "Suspiria" with the utmost respect. Acknowledging that Dario Argento's 1977 original was a horror classic, Guadagnino was careful to include certain elements from the film — the 1977 setting, the witches, the dance school, the dark conspiracy therein — and tie them into deeper thematic and political themes pertaining to Germany in the 1970s. The Berlin Wall is literally just outside the doors of the Markos Dance Academy, and there are multiple references to the Baader-Meinhof group.

There also appears to have been an effort to make the new "Suspiria" as grotesque as possible. Although Guadagnino hadn't directed a horror film before 2018, he certainly had a knack for blood and mutilation, and several sequences in the film required crushed bones, blood splatter, and flesh rent to shreds.

To briefly editorialize, the 2018 version of "Suspiria" is one of the best of all horror remakes, as it stands as a beautiful work of art unto itself. It is calm and gorgeous yet violent and weird. Tilda Swinton gives several great performances, including that of an elderly man (Swinton was credited as Lutz Ebersdorf for this role). What thematic reasons Guadagnino had for casting Swinton as an elderly man is a matter of artistic debate, although he does seem to be drawing a parallel between mourning death and the monstrous misguidedness of lusting for immortality. Argento's film remains one of the more visually exhilarating horror movies of all time, but Guadagnino's version warrants discussion.