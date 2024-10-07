Queer Review: Daniel Craig Is Sensational In Luca Guadagnino's Must-See Odyssey [NYFF]

How far would you be willing to go and what would you be willing to give up in a quest for communication? "Queer" has absolutely no shortage of Big Ideas it hopes to tackle, from the very notion of what it means to be "queer" (a complicated question addressed pointedly out loud several times) to our awfully human need for attachment and affection. What absolutely dominates every frame of the film, however, is the ever-present concern of how an emotionally unavailable addict could possibly forge a meaningful connection with the most sphinxlike enigma to ever cross the border. An intentional blank slate from his very first scene, Eugene at first baffles Lee (an early conversation over a steak dinner, where Lee attempts to suss out his crush's unlabeled sexuality, is a masterclass in cringe comedy done right) before eventually letting him break through his chilly exterior. Their intimate moments together make for some of the most sensual and tender that Guadagnino has ever committed to the screen. It's just too bad the good times abruptly end the moment they finish, as Eugene spends his nights tumbling with his paramour in bed and his days flaunting a beautiful woman around town whom he may or may not be involved with.

If this maddening dynamic begins to grate on audiences, particularly during a circuitous middle act that takes its time getting to a much more thrilling detour, it's nothing compared to the torture inflicted upon Lee. Communication isn't so easy when paired with someone who practically never bothers to open his mouth. A pivotal line of dialogue turns into a rallying cry, of sorts, when Lee drunkenly proclaims, "I want to talk to you ... without speaking."

As if to make up for any verbal deficiencies, Guadagnino and his creative team go above and beyond to make "Queer" a feast for the eyes. The painterly outdoor backgrounds of the Mexican town (a feat that demands a special shoutout to production designer Stefano Baisi) are only outdone by the sumptuous interior sets, lit by natural sources (a moonlit date and a make-out session at sunset are particular highlights) but imbued with a sense of theatricality. Guadagnino's longtime cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom ("Challengers," "Suspiria," "Call Me By Your Name") takes this challenge and runs with it, nearly one-upping his own contributions to M. Night Shyamalan's "Trap" with camerawork that treats Craig's face like a canvas and Lee's schoolboy overtures to Eugene as a spirited dance. And whenever the pacing threatens to sag, the thrumming score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross provides a much-needed boost of momentum.

When "Queer" kicks into its final stretch, the sprinkles of dreamlike visuals and context-less imagery throughout the film turns into an abstract flood as Lee searches for the ultimate answer to his conundrum (through a psychedelic plant known as ayahuasca, natch) while fighting off the effects of heroin withdrawal. Things gets truly dark before building to an ending as discomfiting and interpretive as Guadagnino's past explorations into horror. Whether this atypical Burroughs adaptation and unconventional love story truly works for you in the end or not, you won't regret getting swept up in the journey.

/Film Rating: 8.5 out of 10

"Queer" will release in theaters November 27, 2024.