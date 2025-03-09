Death Of A Unicorn Review: Unicorn Violence Starts Out Fun Then Grows Stale In This Horror-Comedy [SXSW]

"Death of a Unicorn" premiered on Saturday night at the SXSW festival to a lively crowd. Every joke, no matter how small, received a big laugh, and every time a unicorn killed someone (which was often) the audience gave a massive applause. The movie really does live up to everything the marketing promised: if you want to watch a bunch of silly rich people get murdered by a unicorn, this is the film for you. And if you want to watch Jenna Ortega co-lead a horror/comedy slasher movie again, you're gonna have a good time.

The problem is that the idea that fuels the movie — wouldn't it be funny if a unicorn went on a murder rampage? — is a joke with a limited lifespan. The novelty of a scary unicorn out for blood can run out surprisingly fast, and by the time the final act hits the unicorn violence has already started to feel empty. It doesn't help there aren't many different ways a unicorn can kill you (they mostly just use the horn), so you can see the film struggling hard to make all the death scenes feel distinct.

It's not just that the methods of unicorn violence don't vary enough, but that the tone in which they're conveyed never changes. This horror/comedy flick is very much a comedy first, but my heart longed for a big, suspenseful set piece. Where's the unicorn equivalent of Gale Weathers getting chased around a college campus? The movie occasionally flirts around with genuine horror and suspense, but it never commits for more than a few seconds.