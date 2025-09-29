Anemone Review: Daniel Day-Lewis' Return Is An Acting Showcase For The Ages [NYFF]

What kind of man leaves behind his pregnant wife, marches off into the woods, and subjects himself to a life of seclusion with little to no contact with the outside world? "Anemone," Ronan Day-Lewis' feature debut as a director and the official acting comeback for his famous father Daniel Day-Lewis, implicitly asks this question as early as its opening scene and spends the rest of its runtime attempting to find some sort of answer. The journey that follows is as bleak, uncomfortable, and even somewhat unsatisfying as our own reality, oftentimes failing to live up to the standards or expectations we like to hold the universe up to. We need to believe that something is in control — whether it be God or nature or just a cosmic sense of justice — and that there's an ultimate purpose to the actions we take. Otherwise, we risk floating through life untethered and alone, at the whim of whatever forces are guiding us along what feels like a preordained path.

That might sound like a whole lot of pseudo-intellectual or philosophical nonsense (you know, the kind specifically meant to be eaten up by film festival crowds), but "Anemone" defies whatever labels anyone would attempt to slap onto it. Well, mostly. It's certainly a debut feature in the dictionary definition of the phrase, for better and worse, emphasizing atmosphere and striking visuals and a penchant for expressionism over any actual plot. With both father and son handling co-writing duties, much of the narrative feels reverse-engineered for the express purpose of giving the elder Day-Lewis a return from quasi-retirement worth the price of admission. What they've landed on is a haunting tone poem about brotherhood, regret, and generational cycles of violence with an irresistible hook involving our most acclaimed living actor.

The elder Day-Lewis stars as Ray Stoker, the hermit in question living on his own in the forests of Northern England for well over 15 years ... and far from the mounting troubles of his wife and son. When young soldier Brian (Samuel Bottomley) is goaded into one bloody fight too many and deserts his Army regiment for the safety of home, his concerned mother Nessa (Samantha Morton) finally reaches the end of her rope. Jem (Sean Bean) has taken up the heavy responsibility of taking care of this family in his missing brother's absence, filling the dual roles of father and husband as best he can. But he's no substitute for the real thing, and Jem has little choice but to find Ray and convince him to come home. From that point onwards, "Anemone" turns into a moody chamber piece carried by the novelty of Day-Lewis' return, the strength of several powerhouse performances, and the untapped potential of a talented nepo-baby filmmaker with plenty of room to grow.