Daniel Day-Lewis May Have Unretired For A New Project – And He Looks Unrecognizable

Day-Lewis is one of our most celebrated living actors. He has three Best Actor Oscars to his name for his work in "My Left Foot," "There Will Be Blood," and "Lincoln," a role that took Steven Spielberg years to get the actor to accept in the first place. Day-Lewis was also nominated for his work in "In the Name of the Father," "Gangs of New York," and "Phantom Thread." Part of the reason that Day-Lewis was so selective is that he fully commits himself to every part he takes on, going through great lengths to stay in character as a method actor.

This, at various points in his career, has taken a great toll on the actor. "The Boxer," in particular, was rather taxing on Day-Lewis. Speaking of "The Boxer," as recently as March of this year, director Jim Sheridan, who also worked with the actor on "My Left Foot" and "In the Name of the Father," told ScreenDaily that Day-Lewis was still very much committed to retirement. Here's what Sheridan had to say about it at the time:

"He says he's done. I keep talking to him. I'd love to do something with him again. He's like everybody else. He opens up the streamers and there's seven thousand choices, none of them are good. Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain –- you have a remote, you can stop it. It's not the same experience. It'd be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something because he's so good."

So who — or what — convinced Day-Lewis to un-retire? That's the million dollar question right now that many, many cinephiles will be seeking answers to in the coming days/weeks/months. No matter what, mysterious though it may be, this has become a most-anticipated movie by virtue of his involvement.

"Avelyn" does not currently have a release date, so stay tuned.