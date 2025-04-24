Until Dawn Review: David F. Sandberg's Video Game Adaptation Is The Most Horror Movie Of The Year

In 1943, Universal Pictures had the inspired idea to throw two of their monster characters into the same film, "Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man," thus making it appear twice as alluring and scary as their prior entries. In the 1950s and '60s, a steady wave of repertory showings of the Universal Monster movies and other horror films were advertised with lurid names like "Horror Show," and were typically shown on double, triple, or marathon billings. In 1962, Bobby "Boris" Pickett released the song "Monster Mash," a novelty pop rock record whose lyrics told the story of a party attended by every famous movie monster to date, and the song became so popular that it's still a kitschy Halloween staple to this day.

As all of this proves, there is a long tradition of quantity-as-quality in horror cinema, a trope which leans into the more experiential and carnival aspects of the genre. Essentially, it's a capitalization on the notion that more is more when it comes to fear, and that a group of unsuspecting characters facing numerous threats is more exciting than one. While this is hardly an unequivocal rule, there's no denying that variety can be a welcome factor in horror movies, and if handled well, the exponential threat factor it brings can genuinely heighten the suspense rather than flatten it.

This month's "Until Dawn" is a rather nifty example of this principle. It's a film that features a rotating roster of beasties, along with the premise that the poor young people trapped alongside them are also stuck in a loop of death and resurrection unless they can survive, well, until dawn. This latter idea stems from the fact that the film is an adaptation of the 2015 video game of the same name, and rather than bringing over that game's plot wholesale, director David F. Sandberg and writers Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler have chosen to bring over a typical video game mechanic, where the characters can die and then live to try again multiple times. In doing so, the filmmakers have made a movie which, while not being particularly deep, manages to be fresh, engaging, creepy and fun. For a mainstream horror flick adapted from a game, that's a feat in and of itself, but what gives "Until Dawn" extra heft is its meta, existentialist twist on the monster mash, making the film not the best, but the most horror movie of the year.

